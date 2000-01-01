Sical Logistics Ltd (SICA.NS)
SICA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
207.35INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Sical Logistics Limited is a holding company. The Company is primarily engaged in providing integrated logistics services. The Company's divisions include Port Handling, Road Logistics, Retail Supply Chain Solutions, Customs House Agency, Ship Agency and Goodwill Travels Division, Shipping Division and Goodwill Travels Division.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.96
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs11,459.51
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|55.60
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|25.95
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.18
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.44
|14.09