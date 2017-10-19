Edition:
Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE)

116.35EUR
24 Oct 2017
€-0.15 (-0.13%)
€116.50
€116.50
€116.75
€116.30
166,015
2,045,071
€133.50
€99.38

Siemens AG is a Germany-based technology company with activities in the fields of electrification, automation and digitalization. It is also a supplier of systems for power generation and transmission, as well as medical diagnosis. It operates through nine segments: Power and Gas; Wind Power and Renewables; Energy Management;... (more)

Beta: 1.03
Market Cap(Mil.): €101,660.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 850.00
Dividend: 3.60
Yield (%): 3.01

P/E (TTM): -- 20.33 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.62 10.90
ROE: -- 9.36 14.09

Doing the heavy lifting - investors eye tech-tonic shifts for Europe’s industrials

LONDON Investment funds seeking to invest at the intersection of Europe and technology are finding rich pickings in places that some may find surprising: sprawling industrials like trains-to-turbines Siemens and engineering group ABB .

7:01am BST

Siemens may cut jobs in power turbine business overhaul- source

FRANKFURT Siemens may cut thousands of jobs as part of plans to overhaul its power turbine business, where growth in renewable energy is dampening demand for new coal and gas power stations, a person familiar with the matter said.

19 Oct 2017

Siemens plans cuts at Process Industries business - Bloomberg

FRANKFURT Siemens is planning restructuring at its Process Industries business as well as at Power & Gas, news agency Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing sources.

19 Oct 2017

EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 10)

BRUSSELS, Oct 10 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

10 Oct 2017

Putin to meet Siemens, other German executives on October 12: agencies

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet a representative of Siemens along with businessmen from other German firms on Thursday, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Monday, Russian news agencies reported.

09 Oct 2017

Putin to meet Siemens, other German executives on Oct. 12 - agencies

MOSCOW, Oct 9 Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet a representative of Siemens along with businessmen from other German firms on Thursday, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Monday, Russian news agencies reported.

09 Oct 2017
