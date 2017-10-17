Sprott Inc (SII.TO)

BRIEF-Sprott announces resignation of director * Says at request of board of directors and Sprott management, Marc Faber has resigned as a director of company effective immediately​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Central Fund agrees to instituting plan of arrangement with Sprott Inc * Central Fund of Canada - ‍SII agreed to pay to Central Fund, CGAL expense reimbursement fee of C$2.5 million if deal terminated​ under certain circumstances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Sprott enters agreement to acquire management of Central Fund of Canada * Sprott enters agreement to acquire management of Central Fund of Canada

BRIEF-CannaRoyalty announces closing of $12 million debt financing with Sprott * CannaRoyalty announces closing of $12 million debt financing with Sprott Source text: (http://reut.rs/2w4T8XI) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Sprott Q2 loss per share C$0.01 * Q2 earnings per share view c$0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

BRIEF-Sprott reports a 5.6 pct passive stake in Almaden Minerals as of June 30 * Sprott Inc reports a 5.6 percent passive stake in Almaden Minerals Ltd as of June 30 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tyFCdS) Further company coverage: