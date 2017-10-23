Edition:
Grupo Simec SAB de CV (SIMECB.MX)

SIMECB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

62.95MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.02%)
Prev Close
$62.94
Open
$65.49
Day's High
$65.49
Day's Low
$62.73
Volume
151,327
Avg. Vol
82,959
52-wk High
$101.29
52-wk Low
$58.65

About

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. is a manufacturer, processor and distributor of special bar quality (SBQ) steel and structural steel products. The Company operates through two segments Mexican and USA. The Mexican segment includes the plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala and San Luis Potosi. The USA segment includes approximate... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.81
Market Cap(Mil.): $31,685.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 497.71
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.49 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.50 10.90
ROE: -- 1.99 14.09

Competitors

  Price Chg
Nucor Corporation (NUE.N) $59.45 -0.55
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN.OQ) $29.80 -0.25
Evraz Group SA (EDR) (HK1Aq.F) -- --
Altos Hornos de Mexico SAB de CV (AHMSA.MX) $0.00 -2.52
Industrias CH SAB de CV (ICHB.MX) $77.47 -0.10
Gerdau SA (GGBR4.SA) R$ 11.63 -0.05
Gerdau SA (GGBR3.SA) R$ 11.58 -0.07
Commercial Metals Company (CMC.N) $21.61 -0.32
Gerdau Ameristeel Corporation (GNA.TO) -- --
ArcelorMittal SA (MT.AS) €25.68 --

