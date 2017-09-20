Savaria Corp (SIS.TO)

BRIEF-Savaria appoints new director * Caroline Bérubé's ‍appointment expands board to eight directors, five of whom are independent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Savaria Corp agrees to acquire the assets of Visilift, LLC * Savaria Corp - expects acquired business to generate US$3.0 million in sales in 2018 and US$10 million in sales in 2019​

BRIEF-Savaria completes its tender offer to purchase Span-America Medical Systems * Savaria announces successful completion of its tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding shares of Span-America Medical Systems, Inc.

BRIEF-Savaria announces increase to bought deal financing * Savaria corp says to increase size of its previously announced $27.8 million "bought deal" offering on a private placement basis

BRIEF-Span-America Medical Systems agrees to be acquired by Savaria Corporation * Span-America Medical Systems, Inc. agrees to be acquired by Savaria Corporation