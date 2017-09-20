Edition:
United Kingdom

Savaria Corp (SIS.TO)

SIS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

15.31CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.16 (-1.03%)
Prev Close
$15.47
Open
$15.60
Day's High
$15.60
Day's Low
$15.26
Volume
59,085
Avg. Vol
94,022
52-wk High
$17.55
52-wk Low
$9.85

Chart for

About

Savaria Corporation is a Canada-based company, which offers a range of stairlifts, platform lifts, and residential and commercial elevators. The Company operates through two segments: Accessibility and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility products, such as... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.05
Market Cap(Mil.): $585.13
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 41.18
Dividend: 0.03
Yield (%): 2.53

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 54.86 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.55 10.90
ROE: -- 6.80 14.09

Latest News about SIS.TO

BRIEF-Savaria appoints new director

* Caroline Bérubé's ‍appointment expands board to eight directors, five of whom are independent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

20 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Savaria Corp agrees to acquire the assets of Visilift, LLC

* Savaria Corp - expects acquired business to generate US$3.0 million in sales in 2018 and US$10 million in sales in 2019​

24 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Savaria completes its tender offer to purchase Span-America Medical Systems

* Savaria announces successful completion of its tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding shares of Span-America Medical Systems, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

16 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Savaria announces increase to bought deal financing

* Savaria corp says to increase size of its previously announced $27.8 million "bought deal" offering on a private placement basis

02 May 2017

BRIEF-Span-America Medical Systems agrees to be acquired by Savaria Corporation

* Span-America Medical Systems, Inc. agrees to be acquired by Savaria Corporation

01 May 2017

BRIEF-Savaria Corporation to acquire Span-America Medical Systems Inc.

* Savaria Corporation to acquire Span-America Medical Systems, Inc.

01 May 2017
» More SIS.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates