Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS (SISE.IS)
SISE.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
4.29TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.01TL (+0.23%)
Prev Close
4.28TL
Open
4.25TL
Day's High
4.31TL
Day's Low
4.22TL
Volume
2,583,350
Avg. Vol
4,541,924
52-wk High
4.60TL
52-wk Low
2.81TL
About
Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS (Sisecam) is a Turkey-based company engaged in the production of glass and chemicals. It is comprised of four main business sectors: the flat glass group, including basic glass, automotive glass and glass for other vehicles; the glassware group, engaged in the design, production, marketing and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.90
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL9,247.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,250.00
|Dividend:
|0.11
|Yield (%):
|2.70
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.33
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.62
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.36
|14.09