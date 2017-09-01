Siti Networks Ltd (SITI.NS)
SITI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
24.60INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.40 (+1.65%)
Prev Close
Rs24.20
Open
Rs24.20
Day's High
Rs24.85
Day's Low
Rs23.75
Volume
133,564
Avg. Vol
489,014
52-wk High
Rs41.45
52-wk Low
Rs23.00
About
Siti Networks Limited, formerly Siti Cable Network Limited, is a holding company. The Company is a multi-system operator (MSO), which is engaged in providing cable television network services, Internet services and allied services. The Company is engaged in the business of distribution of signals of television channels of... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.61
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|24.67
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.31
|ROE:
|--
|10.87
BRIEF-India's Siti Networks appoints Sanjay Berry as CFO
* Says Sanjay Berry has been appointed as chief financial officer of company