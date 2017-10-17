Edition:
Shaw Communications Inc (SJRb.TO)

SJRb.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

27.45CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.04 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
$27.41
Open
$27.44
Day's High
$27.58
Day's Low
$27.42
Volume
460,922
Avg. Vol
843,953
52-wk High
$30.44
52-wk Low
$25.69

Shaw Communications Inc. (Shaw) is a diversified connectivity provider. The Company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Wireless, Business Network Services and Business Infrastructure Services. Under the Consumer division, the Company offers Cable telecommunications and Satellite video services to residential customers.... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.98
Market Cap(Mil.): $11,367.02
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 496.77
Dividend: 0.08
Yield (%): 3.98

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.36 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 23.98 10.90
ROE: -- 27.17 14.09

Latest News about SJRb.TO

Corus Entertainment to sell channels to Bell Media for C$200 million

Canadian media company Corus Entertainment Inc said on Tuesday it would sell French-language specialty channels Historia and Séries+ to BCE Inc's unit Bell Media for about C$200 million ($159.71 million).

17 Oct 2017

Corus Entertainment to sell channels to Bell Media for C$200 mln

Oct 17 Canadian media company Corus Entertainment Inc said on Tuesday it would sell French-language specialty channels Historia and Séries+ to BCE Inc's unit Bell Media for about C$200 million ($159.71 million).

17 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Shaw Communications' adds cable customers for first time since 2010

June 28 Shaw Communications Inc on Wednesday reported strong quarterly subscriber gains at its revamped cable business and notched wireless profit growth even as it spent heavily to build up both businesses.

28 Jun 2017

Shaw Communications profit from cont ops more than doubles

June 28 Shaw Communications Inc's said on Wednesday its quarterly profit from continuing operations more than doubled, boosted by wireless subscriber gains even as it spent heavily to build up the business.

28 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Shaw reports qtrly EPS c$0.27

* Qtrly earnings per share c$0.27 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

28 Jun 2017

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips with financials, miners; Shaw shines

TORONTO, June 13 Canada's main stock index inched lower on Tuesday, weighed by slips among heavyweight financial stocks and losses for some base metal miners, while Shaw Communications Inc gained after deals to sell its data center business and buy wireless airwaves.

13 Jun 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

June 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

13 Jun 2017

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends barely lower as Shaw's jump offset by financials

TORONTO, June 13 Canada's main stock index ended barely lower on Tuesday, with a sharp jump in shares of Shaw Communications Inc on deals to sell data centers and buy wireless airwaves was offset by losses for financial stocks and some base metal miners.

13 Jun 2017

Canada's Shaw sells data center company ViaWest, buys wireless airwaves

TORONTO Canada's Shaw Communications Inc said on Tuesday it would sell its data center subsidiary ViaWest Inc to Peak 10 Holding Corp for $1.675 billion, using some of the proceeds to buy airwaves to boost its new wireless unit.

13 Jun 2017

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls with resources, banks; Shaw shines

TORONTO, June 13 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as heavyweight banking, energy and mining stocks weighed, while Shaw Communications Inc jumped after announcing deals to sell its data center business and buy wireless airwaves.

13 Jun 2017
Competitors

  Price Chg
Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ.N) $48.99 -0.54
Rogers Communications Inc. (RCIb.TO) $67.14 +0.24
Rogers Communications Inc. (RCIa.TO) $67.49 +0.74
TELUS Corporation (T.TO) $45.37 +0.35
TELUS Corporation (Ta.TO) $7.84 0.00

