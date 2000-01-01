Edition:
United Kingdom

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG.L)

SKG.L on London Stock Exchange

2,235.00GBp
8:57am BST
Change (% chg)

-5.00 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
2,240.00
Open
2,218.00
Day's High
2,239.00
Day's Low
2,218.00
Volume
8,884
Avg. Vol
594,341
52-wk High
2,441.00
52-wk Low
1,712.74

Chart for

About

Smurfit Kappa Group plc is a provider of paper-based packaging products. The Company manufactures, distributes and sells containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solidboard, graphic board and bag-in-box. It operates through two segments: Europe and the Americas. The Europe segment... (more)

Overall

No Ratios Available.

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.59 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.61 10.90
ROE: -- 10.74 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates