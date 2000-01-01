Skipper Ltd (SKIP.NS)
SKIP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
225.95INR
11:13am BST
225.95INR
11:13am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.45 (+1.10%)
Rs2.45 (+1.10%)
Prev Close
Rs223.50
Rs223.50
Open
Rs225.15
Rs225.15
Day's High
Rs231.80
Rs231.80
Day's Low
Rs224.00
Rs224.00
Volume
256,861
256,861
Avg. Vol
117,296
117,296
52-wk High
Rs239.70
Rs239.70
52-wk Low
Rs126.15
Rs126.15
About
Skipper Limited is an integrated transmission tower manufacturing company with angle rolling, tower, accessories and fastener manufacturing, and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) line construction. The Company's main products/services include engineering products and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) products. The Company... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs21,079.75
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|102.40
|Dividend:
|1.55
|Yield (%):
|0.75
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|54.86
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.55
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|6.80
|14.09