Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA.L)

SLA.L on London Stock Exchange

435.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
Standard Life Aberdeen plc, formerly Standard Life plc, is a United Kingdom-based global investment company. The Company operates through four segments, which include Aberdeen Standard Investments, Pensions and Savings, India and China, and Other. The Aberdeen Standard Investments segment provides a range of investment products... (more)

Beta: 1.21
Market Cap(Mil.): £12,757.80
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,977.31
Dividend: 7.00
Yield (%): --

P/E (TTM): -- 200.77 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.51 10.90
ROE: -- 9.82 14.09

FTSE inches down, Merlin collapses on poor summer trading

LONDON British shares edged lower on Tuesday, with a flurry of trading updates driving sharp swings in individual stocks including tourist attractions operator Merlin Entertainments, which plummeted after disappointing summer sales.

17 Oct 2017

Lloyds buys Zurich UK's pensions, savings business

LONDON Lloyds Banking Group has agreed to buy Zurich Insurance's UK workplace pensions and savings business as it expands its retirement business, the bank said on Thursday.

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-‍Standard Life Aberdeen portfolio raises stake in Mitie to 8.08 pct - filing

* ‍STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC AFFILIATED INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT​ PORTFOLIO RAISES STAKE IN MITIE TO 8.08 PERCENT FROM 6.24 PERCENT STAKE EARLIER - FILING Further company coverage:

04 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Standard Life Aberdeen plans subordinated debt issue

* Standard life aberdeen plc proposes subordinated debt offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

04 Oct 2017
