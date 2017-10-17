Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA.L)
435.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
435.30
--
--
--
--
7,268,623
448.60
322.76
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.21
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£12,757.80
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,977.31
|Dividend:
|7.00
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|200.77
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.51
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.82
|14.09
FTSE inches down, Merlin collapses on poor summer trading
LONDON British shares edged lower on Tuesday, with a flurry of trading updates driving sharp swings in individual stocks including tourist attractions operator Merlin Entertainments, which plummeted after disappointing summer sales.
Lloyds buys Zurich UK's pensions, savings business
HSBC picks company veteran John Flint as new chief executive
BRIEF-Standard Life Aberdeen portfolio raises stake in Mitie to 8.08 pct - filing
* STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC AFFILIATED INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PORTFOLIO RAISES STAKE IN MITIE TO 8.08 PERCENT FROM 6.24 PERCENT STAKE EARLIER - FILING Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Standard Life Aberdeen plans subordinated debt issue
* Standard life aberdeen plc proposes subordinated debt offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: