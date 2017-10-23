SLC Agricola SA (SLCE3.SA)
SLCE3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
22.02BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.22 (-0.99%)
Prev Close
R$ 22.24
Open
R$ 22.35
Day's High
R$ 22.40
Day's Low
R$ 22.02
Volume
361,200
Avg. Vol
301,452
52-wk High
R$ 26.03
52-wk Low
R$ 13.91
About
SLC Agricola SA is a Brazil-based company principally engaged in agricultural sector. The Company is active in the in the whole agricultural production cycle, which includes planning, purchasing supplies, soil preparation, planting and harvesting, as well as processing and storage, among others. The Company's activities are... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.21
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 2,124.32
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|98.90
|Dividend:
|2.07
|Yield (%):
|10.03
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.16
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.97
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|8.46
|14.09