Edition:
United Kingdom

Solar Industries India Ltd (SLIN.NS)

SLIN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

992.60INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs5.35 (+0.54%)
Prev Close
Rs987.25
Open
Rs995.00
Day's High
Rs997.00
Day's Low
Rs979.25
Volume
5,547
Avg. Vol
29,306
52-wk High
Rs1,118.35
52-wk Low
Rs630.00

Chart for

About

Solar Industries India Limited is an explosives manufacturing company. The Company manufactures, supplies and exports industrial explosives and initiating systems. It manufactures various explosives products, such as Slurry and emulsion base explosives, bulk explosives, detonators, pentaerythritol tetranitrate (PETN) and... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

No Ratios Available.

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.51 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 17.25 10.90
ROE: -- 24.94 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.