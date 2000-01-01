Solar Industries India Ltd (SLIN.NS)
SLIN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
992.60INR
10:59am BST
992.60INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs5.35 (+0.54%)
Rs5.35 (+0.54%)
Prev Close
Rs987.25
Rs987.25
Open
Rs995.00
Rs995.00
Day's High
Rs997.00
Rs997.00
Day's Low
Rs979.25
Rs979.25
Volume
5,547
5,547
Avg. Vol
29,306
29,306
52-wk High
Rs1,118.35
Rs1,118.35
52-wk Low
Rs630.00
Rs630.00
About
Solar Industries India Limited is an explosives manufacturing company. The Company manufactures, supplies and exports industrial explosives and initiating systems. It manufactures various explosives products, such as Slurry and emulsion base explosives, bulk explosives, detonators, pentaerythritol tetranitrate (PETN) and... (more)
Overall
No Ratios Available.
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.51
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|17.25
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|24.94
|14.09
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.