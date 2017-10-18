DS Smith PLC (SMDS.L)

DS Smith to buy Romanian packaging and paper business in $245 million deal Britain's DS Smith Plc said on Wednesday it would acquire a Romania-based paper and packaging business for an enterprise value of about 208 million euros ($244.6 million) to expand its Eastern European presence.

BRIEF-DS Smith gets shareholder approval for $920 mln Interstate Resources buy * RESOLUTION FOR INDEVCO DEAL PASSED BY SHAREHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

European shares slide as hawkish hints ruffle rate-sensitive sectors LONDON European shares logged their biggest one-day loss in nine months on Thursday as interest rate-sensitive sectors were hit by a rising hawkish chorus from central banks globally.

DS Smith enters U.S. with $920 million buy, reports higher FY profit DS Smith Plc , a maker of corrugated cardboard, recycled paper and plastic packaging, said it would buy 80 percent of Interstate Resources, a corrugated packaging business, for $920 million, giving it an entry into the American market.

UPDATE 1-DS Smith enters U.S. with $920 mln buy, reports higher FY profit June 29 DS Smith Plc, a maker of corrugated cardboard, recycled paper and plastic packaging, said it would buy 80 percent of Interstate Resources, a corrugated packaging business, for $920 million, giving it an entry into the American market.

European shares steady as Fed move boosts bank * H&M rises after solid results (Adds details, updates prices)

Strong gains from HSBC, miners help FTSE outpace Europe LONDON, June 29 Robust banks and mining stocks fuelled the FTSE's rise on Thursday, running ahead of European peers with HSBC leading the pack after Morgan Stanley piled praise on a bank already benefiting from a strong upturn among financials globally.

DS Smith to buy 80 percent of U.S. packaging firm Interstate Resources for $920 million DS Smith Plc , a British maker of corrugated cardboard, recycled paper and plastic packaging, said it had agreed to buy 80 percent of Interstate Resources, a U.S. corrugated packaging business, from Merpas Co for $920 million (£709 million).

BRIEF-DS Smith announces intention to raise about 285 mln stg * Announces its intention to raise approximately £285 through an underwritten placing of new ordinary shares of 10 pence each