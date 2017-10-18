Edition:
United Kingdom

DS Smith PLC (SMDS.L)

SMDS.L on London Stock Exchange

495.40GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
495.40
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,358,247
52-wk High
517.00
52-wk Low
376.90

About

DS Smith Plc is a provider of corrugated packaging in Europe and plastic packaging across the world. The Company's segments include UK, Western Europe, DCH and Northern Europe, Central Europe and Italy, and Plastics. The Company designs and manufactures plastic bags and taps and fitments for use in bag-in-box packaging for... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.61
Market Cap(Mil.): £5,336.84
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,067.37
Dividend: 10.60
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.59 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.61 10.90
ROE: -- 10.74 14.09

Latest News about SMDS.L

DS Smith to buy Romanian packaging and paper business in $245 million deal

Britain's DS Smith Plc said on Wednesday it would acquire a Romania-based paper and packaging business for an enterprise value of about 208 million euros ($244.6 million) to expand its Eastern European presence.

18 Oct 2017

BRIEF-DS Smith gets shareholder approval for $920 mln Interstate Resources buy

* RESOLUTION FOR INDEVCO DEAL PASSED BY SHAREHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

25 Jul 2017

European shares slide as hawkish hints ruffle rate-sensitive sectors

LONDON European shares logged their biggest one-day loss in nine months on Thursday as interest rate-sensitive sectors were hit by a rising hawkish chorus from central banks globally.

29 Jun 2017

DS Smith enters U.S. with $920 million buy, reports higher FY profit

DS Smith Plc , a maker of corrugated cardboard, recycled paper and plastic packaging, said it would buy 80 percent of Interstate Resources, a corrugated packaging business, for $920 million, giving it an entry into the American market.

29 Jun 2017

UPDATE 1-DS Smith enters U.S. with $920 mln buy, reports higher FY profit

June 29 DS Smith Plc, a maker of corrugated cardboard, recycled paper and plastic packaging, said it would buy 80 percent of Interstate Resources, a corrugated packaging business, for $920 million, giving it an entry into the American market.

29 Jun 2017

European shares steady as Fed move boosts bank

* H&M rises after solid results (Adds details, updates prices)

29 Jun 2017

Strong gains from HSBC, miners help FTSE outpace Europe

LONDON, June 29 Robust banks and mining stocks fuelled the FTSE's rise on Thursday, running ahead of European peers with HSBC leading the pack after Morgan Stanley piled praise on a bank already benefiting from a strong upturn among financials globally.

29 Jun 2017

DS Smith to buy 80 percent of U.S. packaging firm Interstate Resources for $920 million

DS Smith Plc , a British maker of corrugated cardboard, recycled paper and plastic packaging, said it had agreed to buy 80 percent of Interstate Resources, a U.S. corrugated packaging business, from Merpas Co for $920 million (£709 million).

29 Jun 2017

BRIEF-DS Smith announces intention to raise about 285 mln stg

* Announces its intention to raise approximately £285 through an underwritten placing of new ordinary shares of 10 pence each

29 Jun 2017

DS Smith to buy 80 pct of U.S. packaging firm Interstate Resources for $920 mln

June 29 DS Smith Plc, a British maker of corrugated cardboard, recycled paper and plastic packaging, said it had agreed to buy 80 percent of Interstate Resources, a U.S. corrugated packaging business, from Merpas Co for $920 million.

29 Jun 2017
