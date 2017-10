Suess MicroTec AG (SMHNn.DE)

BRIEF-SUSS MicroTec appoints Robert Leurs as new Member of Management Board * DGAP-NEWS: SUPERVISORY BOARD APPOINTS MR. ROBERT LEURS AS NEW MEMBER OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF SUSS MICROTEC SE

BRIEF-Suess Microtec increases earnings guidance for FY 2017 * DGAP-ADHOC: SÜSS MICROTEC SE: REALIZES SPECIAL INCOME OF EUR 2.0 MILLION IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017 AND INCREASES THE EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR THE FULL FISCAL YEAR 2017

BRIEF-Suess Microtec H1 EBIT turns to profit of 1.6 million euros * ‍FOR Q3 OF 2017, WE AGAIN EXPECT GOOD ORDER ENTRY IN RANGE FROM EUR 35 MILLION TO EUR 45 MILLION.​

BRIEF-Suess Microtec expects H1 orders to be around EUR 94 mln​ * ‍ORDERS OF EUR 69.3 MILLION IN H1 OF 2016, ORDERS IN H1 OF 2017 EXPECTED TO BE AROUND EUR 94 MILLION​

BRIEF-Süss Microtec says Q2 order entry above expectations * DGAP-ADHOC: SÜSS MICROTEC AG: ORDER ENTRY FOR Q2 2017 ABOVE EXPECTATIONS

BRIEF-Suess Microtec to continue production of UV projection scanners at Corona, USA * SÜSS MICROTEC AG: SUSS MICROTEC DECIDES TO CONTINUE PRODUCTION OF UV PROJECTION SCANNERS AT CORONA, USA