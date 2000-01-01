Smiles Fidelidade SA (SMLS3.SA)
SMLS3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
92.72BRL
5:33pm BST
92.72BRL
5:33pm BST
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.29 (-0.31%)
R$ -0.29 (-0.31%)
Prev Close
R$ 93.01
R$ 93.01
Open
R$ 93.01
R$ 93.01
Day's High
R$ 94.47
R$ 94.47
Day's Low
R$ 91.87
R$ 91.87
Volume
340,200
340,200
Avg. Vol
--
--
52-wk High
R$ 95.06
R$ 95.06
52-wk Low
R$ 90.00
R$ 90.00
About
Smiles Fidelidade SA, formerly Webjet Linhas Aereas SA, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the provision of business support services. The Company focuses on the management and operation of the Smiles Program, a customer loyalty program, which enables users to collect points (named miles) through flights, shopping and using... (more)
Overall
No Ratios Available.
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.30
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.02
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.92
|14.09
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.