St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L)

INTERVIEW-After Brexit vote, St. Modwen backs away from retail property July 4 British property developer St. Modwen will not embark on any major retail projects as brick-and-mortar retailers are squeezed by lower consumer spending and the growing threat from online rivals.