Edition:
United Kingdom

St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L)

SMP.L on London Stock Exchange

376.60GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
376.60
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
401,566
52-wk High
394.00
52-wk Low
264.70

Chart for

About

St. Modwen Properties PLC is a United Kingdom-based regeneration specialist. The Company operates in property industry from a network of regional offices, a residential business and through joint ventures with public sector and industry partners. Its segments include Portfolio and Residential development. The Residential... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.97
Market Cap(Mil.): £836.58
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 222.38
Dividend: 2.02
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about SMP.L

After Brexit vote, St. Modwen backs away from retail property

British property developer St. Modwen will not embark on any major retail projects as brick-and-mortar retailers are squeezed by lower consumer spending and the growing threat from online rivals.

04 Jul 2017

INTERVIEW-After Brexit vote, St. Modwen backs away from retail property

July 4 British property developer St. Modwen will not embark on any major retail projects as brick-and-mortar retailers are squeezed by lower consumer spending and the growing threat from online rivals.

04 Jul 2017

BRIEF-St. Modwen says HY EPRA NAV per share up 1.7 pct

* Business continued its resilient performance across first six months of year, despite an uncertain market environment- CEO

04 Jul 2017
» More SMP.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views

» More SMP.L Market Views