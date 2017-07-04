St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L)
SMP.L on London Stock Exchange
About
St. Modwen Properties PLC is a United Kingdom-based regeneration specialist. The Company operates in property industry from a network of regional offices, a residential business and through joint ventures with public sector and industry partners. Its segments include Portfolio and Residential development. The Residential... (more)
After Brexit vote, St. Modwen backs away from retail property
British property developer St. Modwen will not embark on any major retail projects as brick-and-mortar retailers are squeezed by lower consumer spending and the growing threat from online rivals.
INTERVIEW-After Brexit vote, St. Modwen backs away from retail property
July 4 British property developer St. Modwen will not embark on any major retail projects as brick-and-mortar retailers are squeezed by lower consumer spending and the growing threat from online rivals.
BRIEF-St. Modwen says HY EPRA NAV per share up 1.7 pct
* Business continued its resilient performance across first six months of year, despite an uncertain market environment- CEO
