Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT.L)
SMT.L on London Stock Exchange
433.25GBp
9:00am BST
Change (% chg)
-1.35 (-0.31%)
Prev Close
434.60
Open
434.00
Day's High
434.10
Day's Low
432.10
Volume
160,176
Avg. Vol
2,267,415
52-wk High
440.50
52-wk Low
302.10
About
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company invests in listed and unlisted equities and makes other investments so as to achieve its investment objective of maximizing total return, whilst also generating dividend growth, from a focused and actively managed global portfolio. The Company invests in... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.10
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£6,079.21
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,397.52
|Dividend:
|1.61
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|6.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|22.24
|10.90
|ROE:
|22.29
|14.09
BRIEF-Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust says issued 500,000 ordinary shares at price of 409.10p per share
* Company announces the issuance of 500,000 ordinary shares of 5p each fully paid from treasury