Sao Martinho SA (SMTO3.SA)

SMTO3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

18.42BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.09 (-0.49%)
Prev Close
R$ 18.51
Open
R$ 18.53
Day's High
R$ 18.62
Day's Low
R$ 18.15
Volume
620,500
Avg. Vol
768,173
52-wk High
R$ 21.63
52-wk Low
R$ 15.24

Sao Martinho SA is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the sugar manufacture. The Company's activities are divided into five business segments: Sugar, responsible for the cultivation of sugarcane, as well as production and sale of raw sugar; Ethanol, which manufactures ethanol fuels derived from sugarcane processing;... (more)

Beta: 0.44
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 6,752.41
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 364.01
Dividend: 0.28
Yield (%): 1.50

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.37 10.90
ROE: -- 15.76 14.09

Brazil's Sao Martinho delays sugar hedging, to carry 130,000 tonnes

SAO PAULO, Aug 15 Brazilian sugar and ethanol maker Sao Martinho SA on Tuesday said it was delaying sugar hedging due to current low prices for the sweetener.

15 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Brazil's São Martinho says rains could cut cane crush

* Brazil's sugar and ethanol producer São Martinho said 2017/18 center-south cane crush could be smaller than expected due to above-average rains, according to Chief Executive Officer Fabio Venturelli

05 Jun 2017
