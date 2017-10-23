Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.L)

Smith & Nephew to buy Rotation Medical for up to $210 million LONDON Medical technology group Smith & Nephew , which some investors believe should streamline operations to make itself a more attractive takeover target, said on Monday it was buying a U.S. sports injury business for up to $210 million (£159 million).

BRIEF-Smith & Nephew says to buy Rotation Medical Inc​ * ‍ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ROTATION MEDICAL INC​

Elliott Management builds stake in Smith & Nephew - Bloomberg Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has built a stake in artificial hip and knee maker Smith & Nephew Plc , Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

BRIEF-Smith & Nephew CEO Olivier Bohuon to retire by end-2018 * ‍notice of chief executive officer's intention to retire by end of 2018​

BRIEF-Smith & Nephew partners with Imperial College to develop surgical techniques in sports medicine * SMITH & NEPHEW AND IMPERIAL COLLEGE PARTNER TO DEVELOP ENHANCED SURGICAL TECHNIQUES IN SPORTS MEDICINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: