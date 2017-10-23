Edition:
United Kingdom

Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.L)

SN.L on London Stock Exchange

1,418.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,418.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,566,376
52-wk High
1,442.00
52-wk Low
1,064.91

Smith & Nephew plc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices and services. Its products and services include Sports Medicine Joint Repair, Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies (AET), Trauma & Extremities, Other Surgical Businesses, Knee Implants, Hip... (more)

Beta: 0.84
Market Cap(Mil.): £12,228.70
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 874.88
Dividend: 9.50
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 32.29 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 13.36 10.90
ROE: -- 16.18 14.09

Smith & Nephew to buy Rotation Medical for up to $210 million

LONDON Medical technology group Smith & Nephew , which some investors believe should streamline operations to make itself a more attractive takeover target, said on Monday it was buying a U.S. sports injury business for up to $210 million (£159 million).

23 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Smith & Nephew says to buy Rotation Medical Inc​

* ‍ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ROTATION MEDICAL INC​

23 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Smith & Nephew CEO Olivier Bohuon to retire by end-2018

* ‍notice of chief executive officer's intention to retire by end of 2018​

09 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Smith & Nephew partners with Imperial College to develop surgical techniques in sports medicine

* SMITH & NEPHEW AND IMPERIAL COLLEGE PARTNER TO DEVELOP ENHANCED SURGICAL TECHNIQUES IN SPORTS MEDICINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

05 Sep 2017

Smith & Nephew buoyed by double-digit emerging markets growth

LONDON Artificial hip and knee maker Smith & Nephew reported a 3 percent rise in underlying revenue growth in the second quarter, in line with its 3-4 percent forecast for the year, helped by 13 percent growth in emerging markets.

27 Jul 2017
