Sundaram Finance Ltd (SNFN.NS)
SNFN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,668.75INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.55 (+0.03%)
Prev Close
Rs1,668.20
Open
Rs1,690.00
Day's High
Rs1,690.00
Day's Low
Rs1,656.30
Volume
16,016
Avg. Vol
33,390
52-wk High
Rs1,802.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,102.00
About
Sundaram Finance Limited is engaged in financial and insurance activities. The Company's segments include Asset Financing, Insurance and Other Operations. The Company provides finance for purchase of commercial vehicles, cars, multi-utility vehicles, construction equipment, tractors and working capital finance. The Company is... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.11
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs186,560.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|111.10
|Dividend:
|6.50
|Yield (%):
|0.68
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|68.34
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.70
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.15
|14.09
BRIEF-Sundaram Finance gets members' nod for re-appointment of T.T. Srinivasaraghavan as MD
* Gets members' nod for re-appointment of T.T. Srinivasaraghavan as MD of co
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-India's Sundaram Finance June qtr profit up about 30 pct (July 18)
* June quarter net profit 1.17 billion rupees versus profit 901.7 million rupees year ago