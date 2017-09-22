Edition:
United Kingdom

Steinhoff International Holdings NV (SNHJ.J)

SNHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

6,101.00ZAc
2:50pm BST
Change (% chg)

-15.00 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
6,116.00
Open
6,140.00
Day's High
6,155.00
Day's Low
6,061.00
Volume
7,905,868
Avg. Vol
9,862,701
52-wk High
7,709.00
52-wk Low
5,455.00

Chart for

About

Steinhoff International Holdings NV is a Germany-based company that is active in the retail of household goods, apparel, as well as in the automotive industry. The household goods business area includes the retail of furniture, building materials and consumer electronics through the Company's subsidiaries Lipo Einrichtungsmaerkt... (more)

Overall

No Ratios Available.

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 27.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.61 10.90
ROE: -- 15.32 14.09

Latest News about SNHJ.J

Steinhoff expects Dutch court to reject JV partner petition, decision in two months

JOHANNESBURG Steinhoff said it had presented its arguments to a Dutch court and was certain a petition made by a former joint venture partner, seeking a probe into the South African group's accounts, would be dismissed within the next two months.

22 Sep 2017

Steinhoff expects Dutch court to reject JV partner petition, decision in two months

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 22 Steinhoff said it had presented its arguments to a Dutch court and was certain a petition made by a former joint venture partner, seeking a probe into the South African group's accounts, would be dismissed within the next two months.

22 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Steinhoff updates on JV partner dispute

* UPDATE ON HEARING OF ENTERPRISE CHAMBER OF AMSTERDAM COURT OF APPEAL

22 Sep 2017

Steinhoff says former JV partner takes dispute to Dutch court

FRANKFURT A former joint venture partner of Steinhoff has asked a Dutch court to order an investigation into the South African group's annual accounts, which Steinhoff said it expected to be dismissed.

18 Sep 2017

Steinhoff says former joint venture partner takes dispute to Dutch court

FRANKFURT A former joint venture partner of Steinhoff has asked a Dutch court to order an investigation into the South African group's annual accounts, which Steinhoff said it expected to be dismissed.

18 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Steinhoff says allegations on company by OM & MW are "unfounded"

* STEINHOFF - INFORMS THAT IN THE COURSE OF A DISPUTE WITH FORMER JV PARTNER THE CO RECEIVED A PETITION BY OM HANDELS GMBH AND MW HANDELS GMBH

18 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-South Africa's Steinhoff African unit prices IPO at 20.50 rand

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 15 South Africa's Steinhoff priced the initial public offering (IPO) of its African unit at 20.50 rand on Friday, the middle of the marketed range and valuing the business at about 71 billion rand ($5.40 billion).

15 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Steinhoff offers investors up to 23 pct of African unit

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 4 South African retailer Steinhoff International is offering investors up to 23.2 percent of its African arm, Steinhoff Africa Retail (STAR), which it aims to list on the Johannesburg stock market on Sept. 20, the company said on Monday.

04 Sep 2017

Steinhoff offers investors up to 23 pct of African unit

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 4 South African retailer Steinhoff International is offering investors up to 23.2 percent of its African arm, Steinhoff Africa Retail (STAR), which it aims to list on the Johannesburg stock market on September 20, the company said on Monday.

04 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-South Africa's Steinhoff reports nine-month sales surge

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 31 South Africa's Steinhoff , the world's second-biggest furniture retailer after IKEA, reported a 48 percent jump in nine-month sales on Thursday, helped by acquisitions and growth in its European and African operations.

31 Aug 2017
» More SNHJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates