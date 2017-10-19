Sanne Group PLC (SNNS.L)

MOVES-Sanne Group appoints Stuart Harris as global facilities director Oct 19 Sanne Group Plc, a UK-based provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration services, on Thursday appointed Stuart Harris as director of global facilities division.

