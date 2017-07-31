Senior PLC (SNR.L)
SNR.L on London Stock Exchange
281.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
281.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
281.30
281.30
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,222,675
1,222,675
52-wk High
291.80
291.80
52-wk Low
168.81
168.81
About
Senior plc is a holding company. The Company is an engineering solutions provider. The Company designs, manufactures and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle and energy markets. It operates in two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.82
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£1,212.95
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|419.42
|Dividend:
|2.05
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|63.91
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.86
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.39
|14.09
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 31
July 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 3 points at 7271.3 on Monday, according to financial spreadbetters. * RYANAIR/ EASYJET/ WIZZ AIR: A transatlantic alliance between three global airlines will shore up their position in the lucrative UK-U.S. market, shielding them from low-cost rivals and the uncertainties of Britain's exit from the European Union. * BAT: British American Tobacco said on Friday it was not surprised by the U.S. Food and Drug A
Earnings vs. Estimates
- These FTSE-listed giants are grabbing the headlines! Should you buy?
- 3 top buys after today's updates? Senior plc, Saga plc and Chemring Group plc
- Are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Senior plc And Go-Ahead Group plc Safe Buys In Uncertain Times?
- Are BAE Systems plc, QinetiQ Group plc & Senior plc Set To Soar?
- 250 Reasons To Buy Rolls-Royce Holding PLC, Senior plc And Meggitt plc
- Cobham plc Surges 8%: Is It A Better Buy Than Chemring Group plc, Senior plc And QinetiQ Group plc?