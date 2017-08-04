Sobha Ltd (SOBH.NS)
SOBH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
535.50INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs21.35 (+4.15%)
Prev Close
Rs514.15
Open
Rs522.70
Day's High
Rs551.05
Day's Low
Rs522.00
Volume
1,367,502
Avg. Vol
322,026
52-wk High
Rs554.70
52-wk Low
Rs216.05
About
Sobha Limited is engaged in the construction and development of residential and commercial projects. The Company is also engaged in contractual projects. It has completed approximately 390 projects in both real estate and contracts verticals with a total developed area of over 81.64 million square feet. Its residential projects... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.07
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs37,736.99
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|96.30
|Dividend:
|2.50
|Yield (%):
|0.64
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Sobha Ltd approves proposal to buy back shares for amount not exceeding 620 mln rupees
* Says approved proposal to buy back up to 1.5 million equity shares of company for an aggregate amount not exceeding INR 620 million Source text - http://bit.ly/2wdhY7J Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Sobha June-qtr consol profit up about 40 pct
* June quarter consol profit 477 million rupees versus 341 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Sobha approves share buyback
* Says approved share buyback Source text: http://bit.ly/2v53Ywk Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Sobha Ltd to consider share buyback
* Says board to consider buy-back of equity shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Sobha Ltd March-qtr consol profit more than doubles
* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol net profit was 411.5 million rupees