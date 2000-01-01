Somany Ceramics Ltd (SOCE.NS)
SOCE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
836.70INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Somany Ceramics Limited is a manufacturer and marketer of tiles and offers a range of sanitary ware and bath fittings. The Company is engaged in manufacturing ceramic/vitrified wall and floor tiles. It operates through Ceramic Tiles and Allied products segment. It offers a range of decor solutions across a range of products and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|24.37
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|6.34
|ROE:
|8.93
