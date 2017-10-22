Soda Sanayii AS (SODA.IS)
SODA.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
5.13TRY
22 Oct 2017
5.13TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.02TL (+0.39%)
0.02TL (+0.39%)
Prev Close
5.11TL
5.11TL
Open
5.10TL
5.10TL
Day's High
5.15TL
5.15TL
Day's Low
5.08TL
5.08TL
Volume
1,451,703
1,451,703
Avg. Vol
3,069,155
3,069,155
52-wk High
5.90TL
5.90TL
52-wk Low
3.36TL
3.36TL
About
Soda Sanayii AS is a Turkey-based company engaged in the production and distribution of soda ash and chromium chemicals. The Soda plant produces heavy soda ash, light soda ash, technical and food grade sodium bicarbonate and sodium silicate serve to a range of industrial sectors, such as glass, detergents, chemicals, paper,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.51
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL4,455.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|900.00
|Dividend:
|0.22
|Yield (%):
|4.49
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.51
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|17.25
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|24.94
|14.09