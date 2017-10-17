Societe Generale SA (SOGN.PA)

Societe Generale targets above average growth in MidEast for next three years DUBAI, Oct 23 Societe Generale expects higher growth in its Middle East business over the next three years than most other regions, said the French lender's chief executive, as it taps opportunities from a regional push to diversify economies away from reliance on oil.

MOVES-SG appoints Woolley as head of UK innovation LONDON, Oct 17 (IFR) - Societe Generale has appointed Anthony Woolley as head of innovation in Britain, responsible for strengthening the French bank's connections with financial technology firms.

U.S. oil pipeline rivals look to consolidate West Texas projects HOUSTON, Oct 13 As shale oil producers have rushed back into the Permian Basin after a downturn, U.S. pipeline firms have scrambled to plot new pipelines to take all that petroleum from West Texas to refineries, export hubs and petrochemical plants.

BRIEF-Komercni banka takes EUR 100 million subordinated debt from parent * Komercni banka says takes EUR 100 million subordinated debt from parent Societe Generale

Fitch Affirms Societe Generale's IDR at 'A'; Upgrades Senior Preferred to 'A+' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Societe Generale's (SG) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', Short-Term IDR at 'F1' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has upgraded SG's senior unsecured long-term preferred debt to 'A+' from 'A' and SG's Derivative Counterparty Rating (DCR) to 'A+(dcr)' from 'A(dcr)'. It has also assigned SG deposit ratings of 'A+'/'F1'.

SocGen appoints French air force general as its chief security officer PARIS, Sept 28 France's Societe Generale has appointed air force general Antoine Creux as its chief security officer, a new job created to shore up the bank's defences against cyber and other risks.

MOVES-Concejo named head of FIG at Societe Generale LONDON, Sept 27 (IFR) - Jose Enrique Concejo has been appointed global head of the financial institution group at Societe Generale. He joined the French bank in 2009 covering Spanish and Portuguese banks.

MOVES-SG hires Sottomayor for Spain and Portugal role LONDON, Sept 20 (IFR) - Societe Generale has hired Francisco Sottomayor as head of global markets for Spain and Portugal, with the aim of expanding the French bank's business in the region.

BRIEF-Societe Generale opens a representative office in Kenya‍​