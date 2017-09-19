Solvay SA (SOLB.BR)

BASF boosts nylon business with 1.6 billion euro Solvay deal FRANKFURT/BRUSSELS German chemicals group BASF has strengthened its nylon business by agreeing to buy the global polyamide business from Belgian rival Solvay for 1.6 billion euros (1.42 billion pounds).

