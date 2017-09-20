Sasol Ltd (SOLJ.J)
SOLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
39,386.00ZAc
2:48pm BST
39,386.00ZAc
2:48pm BST
Change (% chg)
-84.00 (-0.21%)
-84.00 (-0.21%)
Prev Close
39,470.00
39,470.00
Open
39,247.00
39,247.00
Day's High
39,547.00
39,547.00
Day's Low
39,200.00
39,200.00
Volume
337,797
337,797
Avg. Vol
1,396,143
1,396,143
52-wk High
43,620.00
43,620.00
52-wk Low
34,655.00
34,655.00
About
Sasol Limited is an international integrated chemicals and energy company. The Company develops and commercializes technologies, and builds and operates facilities to produce a range of product streams, including liquid fuels, chemicals and low-carbon electricity. The Company's operating business units include Mining and,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.32
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R252,047.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|655.00
|Dividend:
|780.00
|Yield (%):
|3.27
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.28
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.95
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|8.87
|14.09
UPDATE 2-South Africa's Sasol plans share issue to buy out black empowerment investors
* Sasol to write off $900 mln from empowerment deal (Re-leads with plan for share issue)
S.Africa's Sasol to apply for delay to 2020 air pollution deadline
JOHANNESBURG, May 31 South African petrochemicals group Sasol will apply to postpone a 2020 deadline for meeting stricter air pollution laws, the company said on Wednesday.