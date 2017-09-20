Edition:
Sasol Ltd (SOLJ.J)

SOLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

39,386.00ZAc
2:48pm BST
Change (% chg)

-84.00 (-0.21%)
Prev Close
39,470.00
Open
39,247.00
Day's High
39,547.00
Day's Low
39,200.00
Volume
337,797
Avg. Vol
1,396,143
52-wk High
43,620.00
52-wk Low
34,655.00

About

Sasol Limited is an international integrated chemicals and energy company. The Company develops and commercializes technologies, and builds and operates facilities to produce a range of product streams, including liquid fuels, chemicals and low-carbon electricity. The Company's operating business units include Mining and,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.32
Market Cap(Mil.): R252,047.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 655.00
Dividend: 780.00
Yield (%): 3.27

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.28 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.95 10.90
ROE: -- 8.87 14.09

Latest News about SOLJ.J

UPDATE 2-South Africa's Sasol plans share issue to buy out black empowerment investors

* Sasol to write off $900 mln from empowerment deal (Re-leads with plan for share issue)

20 Sep 2017

S.Africa's Sasol to apply for delay to 2020 air pollution deadline

JOHANNESBURG, May 31 South African petrochemicals group Sasol will apply to postpone a 2020 deadline for meeting stricter air pollution laws, the company said on Wednesday.

31 May 2017
