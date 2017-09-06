Edition:
United Kingdom

Sophos Group PLC (SOPH.L)

SOPH.L on London Stock Exchange

603.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
603.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,133,482
52-wk High
610.00
52-wk Low
203.90

Chart for

About

Sophos Group plc operates as an investment company for the Sophos Group. It is a provider of cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. Its geographic segments include Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the Americas, and Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ). Its products under enduser security include Sophos Mobile... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): £2,671.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 464.73
Dividend: 2.48
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.39 10.90
ROE: -- 16.32 14.09

Latest News about SOPH.L

BRIEF-Sophos hikes FY billings guidance

* "STRONG MOMENTUM IN BILLINGS GROWTH WE REPORTED IN Q1 FY18 HAS ACCELERATED IN OUR SECOND FISCAL QUARTER TO DATE"

06 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Sophos CISO elected to anti-malware testing standards board

* Sophos CISO Norm Laudermilch elected to the board of the anti-malware testing standards organization (AMTSO) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

24 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Sophos appoints Clarissa Peterson as senior vice president

* Sophos appoints Clarissa Peterson as senior vice president and chief human resources officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

21 Aug 2017

WannaCry attack is good business for cyber security firms

SAN FRANCISCO For Kris Hagerman, chief executive of UK-based cyber security firm Sophos Group Plc, the past week could have been bad. The WannaCry "ransomware" attack hobbled some of its hospital customers in Britain's National Health Service, forcing them to turn away ambulances and cancel surgeries. | Video

20 May 2017

WannaCry attack is good business for cyber security firms

SAN FRANCISCO For Kris Hagerman, chief executive of UK-based cyber security firm Sophos Group Plc , the past week could have been bad. The WannaCry "ransomware" attack hobbled some of its hospital customers in Britain's National Health Service, forcing them to turn away ambulances and cancel surgeries. | Video

20 May 2017

WannaCry attack is good business for cyber security firms

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19 For Kris Hagerman, chief executive of UK-based cyber security firm Sophos Group Plc , the past week could have been bad. The WannaCry "ransomware" attack hobbled some of its hospital customers in Britain's National Health Service, forcing them to turn away ambulances and cancel surgeries.

19 May 2017
» More SOPH.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views