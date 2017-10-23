Slate Office REIT (SOT_u.TO)
SOT_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
8.16CAD
23 Oct 2017
8.16CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$8.16
$8.16
Open
$8.16
$8.16
Day's High
$8.16
$8.16
Day's Low
$8.15
$8.15
Volume
65,942
65,942
Avg. Vol
109,529
109,529
52-wk High
$8.55
$8.55
52-wk Low
$7.54
$7.54
About
Slate Office REIT, formerly FAM Real Estate Investment Trust, is a Canada-based open-ended investment trust. The Trust focuses on acquiring, owning and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties in Canada with an emphasis on office properties. The Trust has a portfolio that spans... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.51
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$462.47
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|56.88
|Dividend:
|0.06
|Yield (%):
|9.23
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.30
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.40
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|6.36
|14.09