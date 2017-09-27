Sunopta Inc (SOY.TO)

BRIEF-Sunopta says ‍intends to exit its nutrition bar product lines and operations in Carson City, NV​ * Says ‍intends to exit its nutrition bar product lines and operations in Carson City, NV​

BRIEF-Sunopta,units oenter into amendment to existing credit agreement * On Sept 19, co, Sunopta Foods, Organic Corp, certain other subsidiaries of company entered into amendment to existing credit agreement​ - SEC filing

BRIEF-Sunopta's unit issues voluntary recall of certain frozen organic dark sweet pitted cherry products​ * Recall of certain frozen organic dark sweet pitted cherry products due to possible contamination by listeria monocytogenes

BRIEF-Sunopta posts Q2 adj. loss $0.01/shr from continuing operations * Sunopta announces second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

BRIEF-Sunopta Inc announces exit from flexible re-sealable pouch products * Sunopta Inc announces exit from flexible re-sealable pouch products and sale of its Allentown pouch equipment

BRIEF-Funds managed by Oaktree increase ownership in SunOpta * Oaktree Capital Group Llc - funds managed by Oaktree increased their beneficial ownership in common shares of SunOpta Inc during Q2 of 2017

BRIEF-Sunopta posts Q1 adj. loss $0.01/shr from continuing operations * Sunopta announces first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results