S. P. Apparels Ltd (SPAP.NS)

SPAP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

392.20INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.50 (-0.63%)
Prev Close
Rs394.70
Open
Rs402.75
Day's High
Rs402.75
Day's Low
Rs391.10
Volume
44,862
Avg. Vol
25,501
52-wk High
Rs484.00
52-wk Low
Rs265.00

S.P. Apparels Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the business of manufacturing and exporting of knitted garments for infants and children. The Company operates in two divisions: Garment Division and Retail Division. The Company manufactures and retails menswear garments in India under the brand Crocodile.

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs9,970.14
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 25.17
Dividend: 0.50
Yield (%): 0.13

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.20 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.16 10.90
ROE: -- 10.63 14.09

