S. P. Apparels Ltd (SPAP.NS)
SPAP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
392.20INR
10:59am BST
392.20INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.50 (-0.63%)
Rs-2.50 (-0.63%)
Prev Close
Rs394.70
Rs394.70
Open
Rs402.75
Rs402.75
Day's High
Rs402.75
Rs402.75
Day's Low
Rs391.10
Rs391.10
Volume
44,862
44,862
Avg. Vol
25,501
25,501
52-wk High
Rs484.00
Rs484.00
52-wk Low
Rs265.00
Rs265.00
About
S.P. Apparels Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the business of manufacturing and exporting of knitted garments for infants and children. The Company operates in two divisions: Garment Division and Retail Division. The Company manufactures and retails menswear garments in India under the brand Crocodile. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs9,970.14
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|25.17
|Dividend:
|0.50
|Yield (%):
|0.13
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.20
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.16
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.63
|14.09