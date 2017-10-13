Superior Plus Corp (SPB.TO)
BRIEF-SUPERIOR PLUS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF INTERNATIONAL DIOXCIDE
* SUPERIOR PLUS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF INTERNATIONAL DIOXCIDE, INC. EXPANDING ITS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS BUSINESS
BRIEF-Superior Plus announces 5.25% Senior Unsecured Note financing
* Superior Plus announces 5.25% Senior Unsecured Note Financing and redemption of 6.00% convertible unsecured debentures due june 30, 2019
BRIEF-Superior Plus announces closing of Canwest Propane acquisition
* Superior Plus announces closing of canwest propane acquisition following receipt of competition bureau clearance
BRIEF-Superior Plus announces acquisition of the propane distribution assets of R.W. Earhart
* Superior Plus announces acquisition of the propane distribution assets of R.W. Earhart expanding its propane distribution business in the U.S.
BRIEF-Superior PLus announces appointment of new board member
* Superior Plus announces appointment of new board member Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Superior Plus qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Superior Plus Corp - Superior's 2017 financial outlook of AOCF per share has been confirmed at $1.50 to $1.75 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Superior Plus reports conclusion to regulator's review of conversion transaction
* Superior Plus Corp. announces conclusion to Canada Revenue Agency review of conversion transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Superior Plus announces completion of acquisition of Yankee Propane and Virginia Propane
* Superior Plus announces completion of the acquisition of Yankee Propane and Virginia Propane Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Superior Plus to acquire assets of Yankee Propane and Virginia Propane
* Superior Plus announces acquisition of assets of Yankee Propane and Virginia Propane expanding its footprint in the northeast U.S.
BRIEF-Superior Plus Corp reports Q1 net earnings per $0.34
* Superior Plus Corp announces strong 2017 first quarter results
