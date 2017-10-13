Edition:
Superior Plus Corp (SPB.TO)

SPB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

12.95CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.08 (+0.62%)
Prev Close
$12.87
Open
$12.86
Day's High
$12.96
Day's Low
$12.82
Volume
92,538
Avg. Vol
262,563
52-wk High
$13.34
52-wk Low
$10.80

Superior Plus Corp. (Superior) is a Canada-based diversified business company. The Company operates through two segment: Energy Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Company's Energy Distribution operating segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement and related services in relation to propane, heating oil and other... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.03
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,779.82
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 142.84
Dividend: 0.06
Yield (%): 5.78

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.28 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.95 10.90
ROE: -- 8.87 14.09

Latest News about SPB.TO

BRIEF-SUPERIOR PLUS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF INTERNATIONAL DIOXCIDE

* SUPERIOR PLUS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF INTERNATIONAL DIOXCIDE, INC. EXPANDING ITS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS BUSINESS

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Superior Plus announces 5.25% Senior Unsecured Note financing

* Superior Plus announces 5.25% Senior Unsecured Note Financing and redemption of 6.00% convertible unsecured debentures due june 30, 2019

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Superior Plus announces closing of Canwest Propane acquisition

* Superior Plus announces closing of canwest propane acquisition following receipt of competition bureau clearance

27 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Superior Plus announces acquisition of the propane distribution assets of R.W. Earhart

* Superior Plus announces acquisition of the propane distribution assets of R.W. Earhart expanding its propane distribution business in the U.S.

18 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Superior PLus announces appointment of new board member

* Superior Plus announces appointment of new board member Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Superior Plus qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Superior Plus Corp - Superior's 2017 financial outlook of AOCF per share has been confirmed at $1.50 to $1.75 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Superior Plus reports conclusion to regulator's review of conversion transaction

* Superior Plus Corp. announces conclusion to Canada Revenue Agency review of conversion transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Superior Plus announces completion of acquisition of Yankee Propane and Virginia Propane

* Superior Plus announces completion of the acquisition of Yankee Propane and Virginia Propane Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

01 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Superior Plus to acquire assets of Yankee Propane and Virginia Propane

* Superior Plus announces acquisition of assets of Yankee Propane and Virginia Propane expanding its footprint in the northeast U.S.

05 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Superior Plus Corp reports Q1 net earnings per $0.34

* Superior Plus Corp announces strong 2017 first quarter results

02 May 2017
