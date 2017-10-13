Superior Plus Corp (SPB.TO)

BRIEF-SUPERIOR PLUS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF INTERNATIONAL DIOXCIDE * SUPERIOR PLUS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF INTERNATIONAL DIOXCIDE, INC. EXPANDING ITS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS BUSINESS

BRIEF-Superior Plus announces 5.25% Senior Unsecured Note financing * Superior Plus announces 5.25% Senior Unsecured Note Financing and redemption of 6.00% convertible unsecured debentures due june 30, 2019

BRIEF-Superior Plus announces closing of Canwest Propane acquisition * Superior Plus announces closing of canwest propane acquisition following receipt of competition bureau clearance

BRIEF-Superior Plus announces acquisition of the propane distribution assets of R.W. Earhart * Superior Plus announces acquisition of the propane distribution assets of R.W. Earhart expanding its propane distribution business in the U.S.

BRIEF-Superior PLus announces appointment of new board member * Superior Plus announces appointment of new board member

BRIEF-Superior Plus qtrly loss per share $0.01 * Superior Plus Corp - Superior's 2017 financial outlook of AOCF per share has been confirmed at $1.50 to $1.75

BRIEF-Superior Plus reports conclusion to regulator's review of conversion transaction * Superior Plus Corp. announces conclusion to Canada Revenue Agency review of conversion transaction

BRIEF-Superior Plus announces completion of acquisition of Yankee Propane and Virginia Propane * Superior Plus announces completion of the acquisition of Yankee Propane and Virginia Propane

BRIEF-Superior Plus to acquire assets of Yankee Propane and Virginia Propane * Superior Plus announces acquisition of assets of Yankee Propane and Virginia Propane expanding its footprint in the northeast U.S.