Sports Direct International PLC (SPD.L)

LPC-Sports Direct launches £700m loan refinancing LONDON, Sept 20 Mike Ashley’s British sporting goods retailer Sports Direct International has launched syndication of a £700m (US$950.67m) plus loan refinancing, a senior loan banker said on Wednesday.

UPDATE 2-UK fashion chain French Connection racks up narrower loss Sept 19 British fashion retailer French Connection Group Plc reported a narrower operating loss for the first half and said it was making progress in its attempt to return to profitability.

UPDATE 3-Chairman of Britain's Sports Direct survives investor vote SHIREBROOK, England, Sept 6 The embattled chairman of British retailer Sports Direct survived a vote to oust him by a slim margin on Wednesday, after he said he would resign if a majority of independent shareholders voted against him for a third time.