Spartan Energy Corp (SPE.TO)
SPE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
5.87CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Spartan Energy Corp, formerly Alexander Energy Ltd is a Canada-based oil and natural gas exploration and production company with producing properties focused in Saskatchewan. The Company's properties include Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan and Alexander Alberta. The Southeast Saskatchewan property focuses on... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|3.19
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$1,158.98
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|175.60
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.93
|14.09
BRIEF-Spartan Energy raises 2017 production guidance to 22,000 boe/d from 21,600 boe/d
* Spartan Energy Corp Announces third quarter operations update and revised 2017 capital and production guidance
BRIEF-Spartan Energy receives TSX approval for NCIB
* Spartan Energy Corp receives TSX approval for normal course issuer bid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Spartan Energy qtrly FFO $0.26
* Spartan Energy Corp announces increased 2017 production guidance and second quarter financial and operating results
CANADA STOCKS-Futures rise with earnings in focus
Aug 1 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as investors assessed quarterly earnings of major companies, including Thomson Reuters, Air Canada and WestJet Airlines.
BRIEF-Spartan Energy qtrly adjusted funds flow from operations $0.09
* Spartan energy corp. Announces first quarter financial and operating results, highlighted by record quarterly production of 21,455 boe/d