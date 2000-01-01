Super Group Ltd (SPGJ.J)
SPGJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
4,016.00ZAc
2:48pm BST
4,016.00ZAc
2:48pm BST
Change (% chg)
-24.00 (-0.59%)
-24.00 (-0.59%)
Prev Close
4,040.00
4,040.00
Open
3,975.00
3,975.00
Day's High
4,033.00
4,033.00
Day's Low
3,975.00
3,975.00
Volume
237,469
237,469
Avg. Vol
536,636
536,636
52-wk High
4,410.00
4,410.00
52-wk Low
3,324.00
3,324.00
About
Super Group Limited is engaged in operating activities, which include supply chain management, dealerships and fleet management activities. The Company focuses on supply chain management business, operating in South Africa, with operations throughout sub-Saharan Africa and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.38
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R15,397.58
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|359.09
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|71.58
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.85
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.52
|14.09