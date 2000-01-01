Edition:
Spie SA (SPIE.PA)

SPIE.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

22.31EUR
3:56pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.32 (-1.41%)
Prev Close
€22.62
Open
€22.60
Day's High
€22.62
Day's Low
€22.30
Volume
147,456
Avg. Vol
248,084
52-wk High
€27.40
52-wk Low
€16.51

Spie SA is a France-based company, which provides multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications. The Company helps its customers design, build, operate and maintain energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly facilities. It focuses its development on three activities: Mechanical and Electrical Services,... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): €3,537.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 154.08
Dividend: 0.16
Yield (%): 1.85

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.17 10.90
ROE: -- 7.73 14.09

