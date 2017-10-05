Spicejet Ltd (SPJT.BO)

Bombardier eyes Asian markets amid U.S. trade spat with Boeing NEW DELHI Bombardier Inc is betting on fast-growing markets like India to boost sales of its Q400 and CSeries narrow-body planes, a senior executive said on Thursday, at a time when the Canadian planemaker faces a trade row over sales to the United States.

CORRECTED-Bombardier eyes Asian markets amid U.S. trade spat with Boeing NEW DELHI, Oct 5 Bombardier Inc is betting on fast-growing markets like India to boost sales of its Q400 and CSeries narrow-body planes, a senior executive said on Thursday, at a time when the Canadian planemaker faces a trade row over sales to the United States.

UPDATE 1-Bombardier signs deal with India's SpiceJet for 50 Q400 prop planes Sept 29 Bombardier Inc has finalized a deal to sell up to 50 Q400 planes to India's SpiceJet valued at $1.7 billion by list prices, its largest single order to date for the turboprop plane, the Canadian company said on Friday.

Indian cabinet approves plan to privatize Air India NEW DELHI India approved plans on Wednesday to privatize debt-laden Air India, the first step of a process that could see the government offload an airline struggling to turn a profit in the face of growing competition from low-cost rivals.