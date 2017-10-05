Edition:
United Kingdom

Spicejet Ltd (SPJT.BO)

SPJT.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

149.65INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.15 (+0.77%)
Prev Close
Rs148.50
Open
Rs148.05
Day's High
Rs153.00
Day's Low
Rs147.55
Volume
3,199,845
Avg. Vol
3,024,634
52-wk High
Rs153.00
52-wk Low
Rs54.50

Chart for

About

Spicejet Ltd is an India-based company engaged in transportation of passengers by air. The Company is engaged in the business of scheduled air transport services. Its geographical segments include India and others. It provides air transport services for the carriage of passengers and cargo. The Company is a low cost carrier... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.87
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs83,923.02
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 599.45
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 5.27 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -2.90 10.90
ROE: -- -6.63 14.09

Latest News about SPJT.BO

Bombardier eyes Asian markets amid U.S. trade spat with Boeing

NEW DELHI Bombardier Inc is betting on fast-growing markets like India to boost sales of its Q400 and CSeries narrow-body planes, a senior executive said on Thursday, at a time when the Canadian planemaker faces a trade row over sales to the United States.

05 Oct 2017

Bombardier eyes Asian markets amid U.S. trade spat with Boeing

NEW DELHI Bombardier Inc is betting on fast-growing markets like India to boost sales of its Q400 and CSeries narrow-body planes, a senior executive said on Thursday, at a time when the Canadian planemaker faces a trade row over sales to the United States.

05 Oct 2017

CORRECTED-Bombardier eyes Asian markets amid U.S. trade spat with Boeing

NEW DELHI, Oct 5 Bombardier Inc is betting on fast-growing markets like India to boost sales of its Q400 and CSeries narrow-body planes, a senior executive said on Thursday, at a time when the Canadian planemaker faces a trade row over sales to the United States.

05 Oct 2017

Morning News Call - India, October 3

To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_10032017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:15 am: SBI Life Insurance lists on stock exchanges in Mumbai. 11:00 am: Vespa Red launch in Mumbai. 1:00 pm: NHAI Chairman to launch new website and project monitoring information system mo

03 Oct 2017

Bombardier signs deal with India's SpiceJet for 50 Q400 prop planes

Bombardier Inc has finalised a deal to sell up to 50 Q400 planes to India's SpiceJet valued at $1.7 billion (1.27 billion pounds) by list prices, its largest single order to date for the turboprop plane, the Canadian company said on Friday.

29 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Bombardier signs deal with India's SpiceJet for 50 Q400 prop planes

Sept 29 Bombardier Inc has finalized a deal to sell up to 50 Q400 planes to India's SpiceJet valued at $1.7 billion by list prices, its largest single order to date for the turboprop plane, the Canadian company said on Friday.

29 Sep 2017

Bombardier signs deal with Spicejet for 50 Q400 turboprop planes

Sept 29 Airplane maker Bombardier Inc has sealed a deal to sell up to 50 Q400 turboprop planes to India's SpiceJet, carrying a list price of $1.7 billion, the Canadian company said on Friday.

29 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Bombardier signs largest ever Q400 Turboprop order with SpiceJet for up to 50 aircraft

* Bombardier signs largest ever Q400 TurboProp order with SpiceJet for up to 50 aircraft

29 Sep 2017

Indian cabinet approves plan to privatize Air India

NEW DELHI India approved plans on Wednesday to privatize debt-laden Air India, the first step of a process that could see the government offload an airline struggling to turn a profit in the face of growing competition from low-cost rivals.

28 Jun 2017

Indian cabinet approves plan to privatise Air India

NEW DELHI India approved plans on Wednesday to privatise debt-laden Air India, the first step of a process that could see the government offload an airline struggling to turn a profit in the face of growing competition from low-cost rivals.

28 Jun 2017
» More SPJT.BO News

Earnings vs. Estimates