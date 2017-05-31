Edition:
SPAR Group Ltd (SPPJ.J)

SPPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

16,793.00ZAc
2:48pm BST
Change (% chg)

-69.00 (-0.41%)
Prev Close
16,862.00
Open
16,906.00
Day's High
16,949.00
Day's Low
16,709.00
Volume
276,812
Avg. Vol
600,867
52-wk High
20,499.00
52-wk Low
15,018.00

About

The SPAR Group Ltd (SPAR) is a South Africa-based company, which offers retail merchandising and field marketing services. It is a wholesaler and distributor of goods and services to SPAR grocery stores, Build it builders' merchandise outlets, TOPS at SPAR liquor stores and multiple other branded group retail outlets in Southern... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.62
Market Cap(Mil.): R32,963.89
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 192.60
Dividend: 240.00
Yield (%): 3.80

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.65 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.01 10.90
ROE: -- 7.85 14.09

Latest News about SPPJ.J

BRIEF-Spar Group says interim HEPS down 0.9 pct to 475.5 cents

* Spar group ltd - ‍interim dividend declared 240 cents per share​

31 May 2017
