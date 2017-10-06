Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (SPRC.NS)
SPRC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
356.10INR
11:22am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.10 (+0.31%)
Prev Close
Rs355.00
Open
Rs358.40
Day's High
Rs364.85
Day's Low
Rs354.00
Volume
292,708
Avg. Vol
553,055
52-wk High
Rs431.00
52-wk Low
Rs272.00
About
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited is engaged in the research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering (Pharmacy). The Company operates through Pharmaceuticals Research & Development segment. Its programs include Xelpros, Elepsia XR, Baclofen GRS, Paclitaxel Injection Concentrate for Nanodispers... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.30
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs96,005.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|246.90
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|64.72
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-0.90
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-0.15
|14.09
BRIEF-Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co announces top-line results of action study for Baclofen GRS
* Announces top-line results of phase III efficacy study & duration of action study for Baclofen GRS
BRIEF-Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co seeks members' nod to approve transactions with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc
* Seeks members' nod to approve transactions with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc, USA
BRIEF-India's Sun Pharma Advanced Research March-qtr loss widens
* Net loss in March quarter last year was 95.8 million rupees as per Ind-As; total revenue was 434.9 million rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2q6aPWX Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Sun Pharma Advanced Research to consider raising of additional funds
* Says to consider a proposal for raising of additional funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: