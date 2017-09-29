Singapore Press Holdings Ltd (SPRM.SI)

BRIEF-Singapore Press completes divestment of stakes in Mediacorp Press Ltd and Mediacorp TV Holdings * Completion of divestment of stakes in Mediacorp Press Ltd and Mediacorp TV Holdings Pte Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Singapore Press enters loan agreement with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp * Entered into a loan agreement with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited for loan facility of S$280 million

BRIEF-Singapore Press Holdings says entered into conditional sale and purchase agreement * Entered into conditional sale and purchase agreement with Mediacorp

BRIEF-Singapore Press Holdings says Chan Heng Loon Alan is retiring as the CEO * Appoints Ng Yat Chung as non-executive non-independent director for SPH REIT Management Pte

BRIEF-Singapore Press Holdings says units won tender for 99-year lease of land at price of S$1.13 bln * Successful Tender For Mixed Development At Upper Serangoon Road

BRIEF-Singapore press updates on investment in an associated company * Co through unit holds 1 million new ordinary shares in RSPL amounting to 33.33% of its share capital for S$980,000

RPT-BRIEF-Telenor in online classified M&A deals with Schibsted, Singapore Press * Entered into an agreement with schibsted asa regarding its joint ventures within online classifieds

BRIEF-Singapore Press Holdings announces divestment of stake in 701Search Pte Ltd * Announces proposed divestment of its stake in 701Search Pte Ltd (701search) to Telenor ASA for about US$109 million

