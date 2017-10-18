Edition:
Supreme Petrochem Ltd (SPTL.NS)

SPTL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

382.30INR
11:22am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs5.50 (+1.46%)
Prev Close
Rs376.80
Open
Rs377.00
Day's High
Rs383.70
Day's Low
Rs373.00
Volume
64,655
Avg. Vol
56,343
52-wk High
Rs446.80
52-wk Low
Rs181.35

Supreme Petrochem Ltd is engaged in manufacturing and trading of petrochemicals. The Company's primary business segment is Styrenics. The Company's geographical segments include Within India and Outside India. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of polystyrene (PS), expandable polystyrene (EPS), specialty polymers and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.06
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs36,554.94
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 96.50
Dividend: 3.50
Yield (%): 1.19

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.51 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 17.25 10.90
ROE: -- 24.94 14.09

SUPREME LEADER KHAMENEI SAYS U.S. PRESIDENT TRUMP'S HOSTILE POLICY WILL NOT STOP IRAN'S PROGRESS - TV

18 Oct 2017
