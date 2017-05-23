Edition:
United Kingdom

O2 Czech Republic as (SPTT.PR)

SPTT.PR on Prague Stock Exchange

267.60CZK
1:56pm BST
Change (% chg)

10.10Kč (+3.92%)
Prev Close
257.50Kč
Open
262.70Kč
Day's High
269.70Kč
Day's Low
262.70Kč
Volume
44,531
Avg. Vol
85,104
52-wk High
297.00Kč
52-wk Low
222.20Kč

Chart for

About

O2 Czech Republic as, formerly Telefonica Czech Republic as, is a Czech Republic-based company engaged in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The Company’s business is divided into two segments: Fixed, providing network communications services using a fixed network, WiFi infrastructure and information and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.04
Market Cap(Mil.): Kč84,069.63
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 310.22
Dividend: 17.00
Yield (%): 6.27

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.36 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 23.98 10.90
ROE: -- 27.17 14.09

Latest News about SPTT.PR

BRIEF-Six firms to take part in Czech auction of 3.7 GHz frequencies

* Czech telecoms regulator CTU says 6 firms to take part in auction of 3.7 GHz frequencies

23 May 2017

BRIEF-O2 Czech Republic AGM approves shareholder payout of CZK 21/share

* AGM approves shareholder payout of CZK 21/share -investor relations

10 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates