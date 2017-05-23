O2 Czech Republic as (SPTT.PR)
SPTT.PR on Prague Stock Exchange
267.60CZK
1:56pm BST
Change (% chg)
10.10Kč (+3.92%)
Prev Close
257.50Kč
Open
262.70Kč
Day's High
269.70Kč
Day's Low
262.70Kč
Volume
44,531
Avg. Vol
85,104
52-wk High
297.00Kč
52-wk Low
222.20Kč
About
O2 Czech Republic as, formerly Telefonica Czech Republic as, is a Czech Republic-based company engaged in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The Company’s business is divided into two segments: Fixed, providing network communications services using a fixed network, WiFi infrastructure and information and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.04
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Kč84,069.63
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|310.22
|Dividend:
|17.00
|Yield (%):
|6.27
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.36
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|23.98
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|27.17
|14.09
BRIEF-Six firms to take part in Czech auction of 3.7 GHz frequencies
* Czech telecoms regulator CTU says 6 firms to take part in auction of 3.7 GHz frequencies
BRIEF-O2 Czech Republic AGM approves shareholder payout of CZK 21/share
* AGM approves shareholder payout of CZK 21/share -investor relations