Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX.L)

Valve maker Spirax-Sarco's first-half revenue, pretax profit beat estimates Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc on Wednesday reported better-than-expected first-half revenue and adjusted pretax profit, helped by acquisitions, a weak sterling and strength in its operations outside the UK.

Britain's Spirax-Sarco to buy thermal tech firm Chromalox for $415 million Britain's Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc said it had agreed to buy Pittsburgh-based thermal technology company Chromalox Inc from private equity firm Irving Place Capital for $415 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis.

