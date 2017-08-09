Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX.L)
5,645.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
5,645.00
--
--
--
--
163,803
5,875.00
4,076.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.97
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£4,203.95
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|73.56
|Dividend:
|25.50
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.97
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.94
|14.09
Valve maker Spirax-Sarco's first-half revenue, pretax profit beat estimates
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc on Wednesday reported better-than-expected first-half revenue and adjusted pretax profit, helped by acquisitions, a weak sterling and strength in its operations outside the UK.
Valve maker Spirax-Sarco H1 revenue rises 25 pct
Aug 9 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc reported a 25 pct rise in first-half revenue, helped by acquisitions, a weak sterling and strength in its operations outside the UK.
Britain's Spirax-Sarco to buy thermal tech firm Chromalox for $415 million
Britain's Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc said it had agreed to buy Pittsburgh-based thermal technology company Chromalox Inc from private equity firm Irving Place Capital for $415 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis.
Spirax-Sarco to buy thermal tech firm Chromalox for $415 million
Britain's Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc said it had agreed to buy Pittsburgh-based thermal technology company Chromalox Inc from private equity firm Irving Place Capital for $415 million (322.3 million pounds) on a cash-free, debt-free basis.
UPDATE 1-Britain's Spirax-Sarco to buy thermal tech firm Chromalox for $415 mln
May 26 Britain's Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc said it had agreed to buy Pittsburgh-based thermal technology company Chromalox Inc from private equity firm Irving Place Capital for $415 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis.
Britain's Spirax-Sarco to buy thermal tech firm Chromalox for $415 mln
May 26 Britain's Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc said it had agreed to buy Pittsburgh-based thermal technology company Chromalox Inc from private equity firm Irving Place Capital for $415 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis.
Earnings vs. Estimates
- Do today's results make this stock the best in its sector?
- Are Rolls-Royce Holding plc, Rotork plc and Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc three stocks to make you rich?
- Why I Would Buy Betfair Group Ltd And Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc But Sell Hardy Oil & Gas plc
- Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Reports Another Strong Half-Year
- Why Wm. Morrison Supermarkets plc, Barratt Developments Plc And Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc Should Lag The FTSE 100 Today
- 3 Shares Set To Beat The FTSE Today