Sirius Real Estate Ltd (SREJ.J)
SREJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,081.00ZAc
2:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
-6.00 (-0.55%)
Prev Close
1,087.00
Open
1,086.00
Day's High
1,086.00
Day's Low
1,077.00
Volume
117,190
Avg. Vol
627,694
52-wk High
1,160.00
52-wk Low
750.00
About
Sirius Real Estate Limited (Sirius) is a real estate holding company. The Company is engaged in the investment in and operation and development of commercial property to provide workspace in Germany. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 40 business parks across Germany. The Company offers a range of products, including... (more)
|Beta:
|0.16
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£587.04
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|926.15
|Dividend:
|1.35
|Yield (%):
|--
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-Sirius Real Estate says private placement to raise about EUR 25 mln
* ANNOUNCE PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 39,888,185 NEW ORDINARY SHARES TO RAISE ABOUT EUR 25 MILLION1 TO ACQUIRE PROPERTY PORTFOLIO
BRIEF-Sirius Real Estate updates on completion of acquisition of two properties
* Completion of acquisition of two properties for a combined total acquisition cost of eur 24.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Sirius Real Estate completes acquisition of two properties
* Says completion of acquisition of two properties for combined total acquisition cost of EUR 24.5 million