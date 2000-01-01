Edition:
Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd (SRIK.NS)

SRIK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

365.50INR
11:25am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs6.90 (+1.92%)
Prev Close
Rs358.60
Open
Rs359.10
Day's High
Rs372.00
Day's Low
Rs352.70
Volume
395,246
Avg. Vol
95,838
52-wk High
Rs402.90
52-wk Low
Rs239.50

Chart for

About

Srikalahasthi Pipes Limited is engaged in the manufacture and supply of ductile iron (DI) pipe. The Company offers public utility services for water infrastructure development. It also produces low ash metallurgical (LAM) coke, sinter liquid metal and power for captive consumption in its integrated complex. In addition, it... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.67
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs12,851.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 39.76
Dividend: 6.00
Yield (%): 1.86

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.49 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.50 10.90
ROE: -- 1.99 14.09

