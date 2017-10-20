Edition:
United Kingdom

Serco Group PLC (SRP.L)

SRP.L on London Stock Exchange

116.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
116.20
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,399,482
52-wk High
151.10
52-wk Low
104.50

Chart for

About

Serco Group plc is a provider of public services. The Company's segments are UK Central Government, which offers services for sectors, including defense, justice & immigration and transport delivered to the United Kingdom Government and devolved authorities; UK & Europe Local & Regional Government, which offers services for... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.44
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,310.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,098.56
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.02 10.90
ROE: -- 12.92 14.09

Latest News about SRP.L

BRIEF-Serco says COO Ed Casey leaving to take up U.S. role

* ‍ed casey, chief operating officer, wishes to return to us and has accepted a role with another company​

20 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Serco awarded contract to manage Texas department of transportation traffic management center

* Serco awarded new contract to manage the Texas department of transportation traffic management center

24 Aug 2017

Serco first-half results on track, pipeline gives room for optimism

EDINBURGH British outsourcing group Serco said a better-than-expected outlook for its bid pipeline kept it on track to meet profit and revenue guidance this year despite several of its markets turning markedly more unpredictable.

03 Aug 2017

Serco first-half results on track, pipeline gives room for optimism

EDINBURGH, Aug 3 British outsourcing group Serco said a better-than-expected outlook for its bid pipeline kept it on track to meet profit and revenue guidance this year despite several of its markets turning markedly more unpredictable.

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Serco group H1 results in line with guidance, on track for full year

* Reported revenue was broadly flat at £1.51 billion, comprising a 7.6% organic decline, also as anticipate

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Serco appoints Blackrock for a 1.5 bln stg liability driven investing portfolio

* Trustees of Serco pension scheme have appointed Blackrock to manage its liability driven investing (LDI) portfolio

20 Jul 2017

UK's Serco cautions markets more unpredictable

LONDON British outsourcing group Serco , restructuring after a string of profit warnings, cautioned on Friday that the environment in its markets had become more unpredictable, as it reported flat revenue and lower profit in its first half.

30 Jun 2017

UK's Serco cautions markets more unpredictable

LONDON, June 30 British outsourcing group Serco , restructuring after a string of profit warnings, cautioned on Friday that the environment in its markets had become more unpredictable, as it reported flat revenue and lower profit in its first half.

30 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Serco sees first-half revenue of 1.5 bln stg, says order intake strong

* For first half, we expect to report revenue of approximately £1.5bn and underlying trading profit of around £35m

30 Jun 2017

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 20

June 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open.

20 Jun 2017
» More SRP.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views

» More SRP.L Market Views