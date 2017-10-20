Serco Group PLC (SRP.L)

BRIEF-Serco says COO Ed Casey leaving to take up U.S. role * ‍ed casey, chief operating officer, wishes to return to us and has accepted a role with another company​

BRIEF-Serco awarded contract to manage Texas department of transportation traffic management center * Serco awarded new contract to manage the Texas department of transportation traffic management center

Serco first-half results on track, pipeline gives room for optimism EDINBURGH British outsourcing group Serco said a better-than-expected outlook for its bid pipeline kept it on track to meet profit and revenue guidance this year despite several of its markets turning markedly more unpredictable.

BRIEF-Serco group H1 results in line with guidance, on track for full year * Reported revenue was broadly flat at £1.51 billion, comprising a 7.6% organic decline, also as anticipate

BRIEF-Serco appoints Blackrock for a 1.5 bln stg liability driven investing portfolio * Trustees of Serco pension scheme have appointed Blackrock to manage its liability driven investing (LDI) portfolio

UK's Serco cautions markets more unpredictable LONDON British outsourcing group Serco , restructuring after a string of profit warnings, cautioned on Friday that the environment in its markets had become more unpredictable, as it reported flat revenue and lower profit in its first half.

BRIEF-Serco sees first-half revenue of 1.5 bln stg, says order intake strong * For first half, we expect to report revenue of approximately £1.5bn and underlying trading profit of around £35m