Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd (SRTR.NS)

BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Co allots NCDs worth 1 bln rupees * Allots NCDs worth 1 billion rupees on pvt placement basis‍​ Source text: (http://bit.ly/2xLfwoa) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Co ‍to consider raising funds via issue of NCDs * Says ‍to consider raising funds via issue of redeemable NCDs on private placement basis​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2gecxhV Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Co to consider raising funds via issue of securities * To consider raising funds via issue of securities in onshore/offshore market on private placement basis Source text - http://bit.ly/2wneRJV Further company coverage:

Fitch Assigns Expected Ratings to Sansar Trust Aug 2017 (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Sansar Trust Aug 2017 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/903925 HONG KONG/BEIJING, September 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to Sansar Trust Aug 2017's fixed-rate pass through certificates (PTCs). The issuance consists of notes backed by commercial vehicle loans originated by Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited (STFCL), which also acts as the servicer for the transaction. The

Fitch Assigns Expected Ratings to Sansar Trust Sep 2017 II (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Sansar Trust Sep 2017 II https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/903864 HONG KONG/BEIJING, September 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to Sansar Trust Sep 2017 II's pass-through certificates (PTCs) fixed-rate notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by commercial-vehicle loans originated by Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited (STFCL), which also acts as the servicer for the tran

BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Co allots NCDs aggregating to 500 mln rupees * Allotment committee - NCDs allotted secured redeemable NCDs aggregating to INR 500 million on private placement basis Source text - http://bit.ly/2w4rcSV Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance buys 5 pct stake in Freight Commerce Solutions * Says bought over 5 percent paid up capital of Freight Commerce Solutions for about 69.99 million rupees‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2xk4xWn Further company coverage:

Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Sansar Trust Jun 2017 (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/BEIJING, September 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned final ratings to pass-through certificates (PTCs) from Sansar Trust Jun 2017. The issuance consists of notes backed by commercial-vehicle loans originated by Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited (STFCL), which also acts as the servicer for the transaction. The ratings are as follows: Sansar Trust Jun 2017 INR6.5 billion Series A PTCs due January 2022: 'BBB-sf'; Outl